Team of Caltech Undergraduates Triumphs in sikka.ai's Hotly-Contested AI Model Hackathon

Sikka's AI Model Hackathon was the first-ever of its kind in the healthcare realm. sikka.ai's logo and brand image pay homage to its decades of experience at the forefront of artificial intelligence applications.

Second place went to an individual entry from India, followed by another Caltech team. The quality of the data science work was surpassing across the board.

It has been amazing to see such great minds' collective brainpower applied to these healthcare business predictions. We hope to continue interacting with these leaders of artificial intelligence....” — Vijay Sikka, Founder and CEO of sikka.ai