PennDOT Announces Application Period for 2021 Rail Freight Grant Programs

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that the application period for the grants under the Rail Transportation Assistance Program (RTAP) and the Rail Freight Assistance Program (RFAP) is now open.

“Pennsylvania’s rail freight network helps keep goods moving, and supports the economy,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “Our grant programs reflect our commitment to supporting the business community and keeping rail lines safe.”

Pennsylvania ranks first in the country in the number of operating railroads, with 65, and ranks near the top in total track mileage, with more than 5,600 miles.

In the 2020 grant period, PennDOT awarded $31 million for 26 rail freight projects. PennDOT manages two grant programs: RTAP, a capital budget grant program funded with bonds; and RFAP, which is underwritten through the Multimodal Fund, created by Act 89.

For eligible organizations wishing to apply for funding through either program, applications for both programs will be available on the dotGrants website beginning on Monday, July 26, 2021 and ending at 4:00 PM on Friday, August 20, 2021.

