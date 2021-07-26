Institute of Virtual Set to Host Roundtable "Defining Hybrid Events"
We have heard a lot of different approaches & thoughts on hybrid event production - as our mission is to lead the industry discussion, we thought what better than that host a roundtable on the topic.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world of event production emerges from the pandemic there is a lot of conversation around the definition of hybrid.
— Jason Cohen, Executive Director - Institute of Virtual
The fact of the matter is that depending on who you speak with - meeting planners, event professionals, or those in event tech the term hybrid can have a variety of different meanings.
"In having conversations with those around the industry we have heard a lot of different approaches and thoughts on hybrid event production - so as our mission is to lead the industry discussion we thought what better than that host a roundtable on the topic," explains Institute of Virtual, Executive Director, Jason Cohen.
The Institute, which has previously held a members-only roundtable about #bulidingeventsback is opening the conversation to global audiences with this event, which will be hosted on Clubhouse.
To join the conversation, those in the events, conferences, or event tech space are all invited to attend and particulate on Tuesday, July 27th at 2 PM ET. The link for the event can be found here; the conversation will be moderated by IOV's Exeuctive Director, Jason Cohen.
The Institute of Virtual offers a variety of educational resources for the industry which are available for free by signing up at http://www.instituteofvirtual.com
