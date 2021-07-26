BIDDING OPEN: Concierge Auctions Announces Grand Prix Champion Schuyler Riley’s Estate Will Sell to the Highest Bidder

Holly Farm, Stockton, NJ Holly Farm, Stockton, NJ Holly Farm, Stockton, NJ Holly Farm, Stockton, NJ Holly Farm, Stockton, NJ

With a current high bid of $3.5M, Holly Farm will sell to the highest bidder in cooperation top agent Chris Preston of Kurfiss Sotheby's International Realty.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions announced that bidding is now open for Holly Farm, inclusive of 120 acres, Olympic-caliber show jumping facilities, and a Ralph C Fey-designed main barn with luxury apartment all just seven miles from popular New Hope, PA and 20 miles from Princeton. Previously listed for $6.95 million, with a current ask of $3.6 million, the property is selling to the highest bidder in cooperation with Chris Preston of Kurfiss Sotheby's International Realty. Bidding is underway now and will conclude on July 30th. Visit ConciergeAuctions.com to watch live as buyers digitally place bids from around the world.

"With only four days remaining to bid, now is the time to register for one of the finest equestrian offerings we’ve auctioned to date,” said Business Developer Jack Hoyt. “Our digital auction process is seamless, and getting registered is three easy steps. This is an incredible price for this coveted 120 acre estate so close to many equestrian events as well as the popular cities of New Hope, Philadelphia, Princeton and even Manhattan.”

A gorgeous escape from the city, located in the rolling hills of Delaware Township, Stockton, New Jersey is the heart of horse country. Holly Farm comprises 120 acres with two private but connecting grand entrances. This stunning estate includes two barns with 24+ stalls, a stone manor home, a storybook log cabin, guest cottages as well as additional staff housing, multiple outbuildings and three subdivided homesites. The highlight of Holly Farm is the world class derby jumping field, yet the topography lends itself to other disciplines.

“I’ve been riding and training here for years,” stated Schuyler Riley (USA), Multiple Grand Prix Champion and seller. “The quality of the facilities are unmatched, with an Olympic-caliber show jumping arena that features the finest quality silica sand footing available. While we’re sad to see the property go, we’re extremely excited to name a new owner once bidding closes, and hopefully Holly Farm will produce yet another Grand Prix Champion.”

The compound has additional staff housing, numerous outbuildings, a dairy barn with laundry and a property manager's house. The extraordinary property includes a stone manor home with multiple outbuildings. Each unique living space, from the stone manor houses to the multiple cottages, invites you to linger in bright, spacious kitchens, around warm fireplaces, or over drinks in alfresco three-season rooms. Gleaming hardwood floors and rustic exposed beamed ceilings bring warmth and charm to each room, and paned windows flood the space with light while making the most of the bucolic countryside beyond them. There are detached garages, pool and stream as well as three ponds. There are gorgeous cottages, all beautifully renovated, and two with fireplaces, one is an authentic log cabin in a storybook setting. In addition, there are three building lots included on separate tax parcels..

Holly Farm is available for showings daily by appointment and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated with a 3% commission for bringing the winning bidder according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction firm with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most high-net-worth property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers get incredible deals. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Since its inception in 2008, Concierge Auctions has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken four world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and grown its activity in 44 U.S. states/territories and 30 countries. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and has contributed more than 300 homes to-date as part of its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.