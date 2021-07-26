Hardwick resident fined for unlawful heavy cut logging

September 26, 2018

Montpelier, Vt. – The Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation (FPR) announced today that Richard Riendeau was fined $9,155 for failing to receive a required permit before commencing heavy cutting on his property in Hardwick.

A heavy cut is defined as a harvest leaving a residual stand of healthy trees below the recommended density as defined by the U.S.D.A. Forest Service silvicultural guides for similar stands. The goal of the Heavy Cut Law is to limit extensive and improper harvesting on large areas of 40 acres or more. Prior to conducting a heavy cut, a Notice of Intent to Cut must be filed and a permit or exemption secured from the Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation.

In October 2017, FPR staff conducted an inspection of the Hardwick property in response to a complaint of a heavy cut violation. Upon inspection, FPR staff determined that over 44 acres of the 46-acre property had undergone heavy cut logging activities, without approval of a notice of intent to cut below minimum stocking.

“Heavy cutting without a silvicultural plan can significantly and negatively impact forest health and productivity,” said Michael Snyder, Commissioner of the Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation. “This, in turn, impacts wildlife, soils, water quality, and the forest economy.”

Riendeau agreed to settle this matter with FPR with a fine of $9,155.70. The Vermont Superior Court Environmental Division approved this agreement with a Court Order issued on August 29, 2018.

For more information about the Heavy Cut Law, other forestry related regulations or FPR’s Forestry Division, visit http://fpr.vermont.gov/forest/vermonts_forests/heavycut