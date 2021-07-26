Lane Closure Between Evans City and Zelienople on I-79 Northbound

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing a right lane closure on I-79 Northbound between mile marker 84 and mile marker 87 in Butler County.

The area affected is between Exit 83 – Evans City and Exit 87 Zelienople. This work involves underdeck steel repairs and is expected to remain in place through Sunday August 8, 2021.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.