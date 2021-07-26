Upcoming Weekend Route 66 Detour North of New Bethlehem

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing the closure of State Route 66 in Porter Township, Clarion County August 6 through August 8, 2021 for a mill and fill project.

State Route 66 will be closed North of New Bethlehem from approximately Smith Road to Reed Lane. Weather permitting, the detour will be in place for the upcoming weekend of August 6 at 6:00 p.m. until August 8 at 6:00 a.m. If inclement weather impacts the project the detour will be set up for the following weekend. A cross pipe is being replaced along with parallel drainage.

Motorists should use the following detour:

Directions headed North from New Bethlehem

Route 66 North (Left at light on Wood Street to get onto Route 861 West)



Route 861 West (Right at the end of Route 861 to get on Route 68 East in Rimersburg)



Route 68 East (Right at stop sign in Sligo to continue on Route 68 East towards Clarion)



Get on I-80 East in Clarion (take Exit for I-80 East towards Route 66 South then take Exit 64)



Route 66 South (turn right off Exit 64 to get on Route 66 South towards New Bethlehem)

Directions headed South

Route 66 North (New Bethlehem through Limestone to I-80 West turn left, signs for Sharon)



I-80 West (To Exit 62 Clarion, then left at light onto Route 68 West)



Route 68 West (Left in Sligo to continue on Route 68 towards Rimersburg)



In Rimersburg, turn left onto Route 861 East (To New Bethlehem)



Route 66 North (Right at light to New Bethlehem)

Contractor, Commercial Asphalt Supply Inc DBA Shields Asphalt Paving, Inc from Valencia PA completing the $117,000 project.

