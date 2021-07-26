NGO Go Dharmic & Global Investor Group Highlights CSR In India For FOW India International Derivatives Conference 2021
Corporate Social Responsbility-Long & Short Term Social Interventions- IndiaLONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Investor Group launched their first-ever virtual India International Derivatives Conference online, July 20, 2021- a one-day webinar series that brought key figures from both local & international market for a day of knowledge and sharing which define the Indian derivatives market. As a proud long time supporter of NGO GO DHARMIC, Global Investor Group, highlights the essential disaster relief support the organisation has given to thousands of people across India.
Highlights of Go Dharmic’s Corporate Social Responsibility Projects in India
• Developing 900 Libraries With VEDANTA: Currently managing an ambitious project of developing 900 community libraries with in the Nand Ghars adopted by Vedanta Limited. Projects aims to fulfill the need of community libraries in areas allotted in the state of Rajasthan, India.
• Developing Sanitation Facilities With ONGC: Having developed sanitation facility for 10 schools, with 40 more in the pipeline- with ONGC. Schools now have built-in modular toilets which provide an effective end-to-end sanitation solution and are expected to benefit the local population in and around the Area. Each school has been equipped with 5 boys and 5 girls toilets. Providing separate facilities for boys and girls is proven to have a significant impact on attendance and education outcomes for both.
• Emergency Relief Work Across India, And partnership with Uber, India: Working tirelessly to source supply equipment & supplies which can be made available to hospitals, emergency Covid wards, hospices & individuals without support or access, GD has provided much needed aid of oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators & essential food aid to those adversely affected by the second harmful Covid-19 wave. Uber, India partnered with Go Dharmic to facilitate much needed mobility & logistical support to the voluntary efforts made. The service was operational widely across India, in cities including Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Delhi & Ahmedabad.
As a humanitarian organisation, which strives to ‘serve all those in need’, Go Dharmic puts ‘compassion in action’ in the heart of everything they do. The NGO has been working and delivering Corporate social Responsibility within India for giants such as Futures First, Estee Advisors, Tower Research Capital, Uber among others. During the Indian Covid Crisis they had provided essential disaster relief support to thousands in medical emergency and provided over 5 million meals to the vulnerable globally. Go Dharmic is currently inviting all to deliver both long term and short term social interventions for 2022. To get in touch email info@godharmic.com or visit HERE for more information.
Editor’s Notes- About Go Dharmic:
Go Dharmic is an international charity organisation bringing people together to spread love and compassion through social action campaigns. Inspired by ‘Dharma’, volunteers from all backgrounds come together to work on projects for the Environment, Food Poverty, Education, Disaster Relief and much more. Its aim is to bring people together to have ‘compassion in action’, and is set on the three pillars: compassion, volunteers and collaborative partners as a driving force to dharma-to ‘love all’, ‘feed all’ and ‘serve all’.
Throughout the pandemic, Go Dharmic volunteers have distributed over 1 million meals to the homeless, struggling international students, vulnerable school families and to isolated elderly people. They have 10 street food distributions across the UK. Internationally, the charity has served up over 4 million meals worth of food including many disaster relief efforts.
