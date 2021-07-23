Go Dharmic among beneficiaries of The Chopra Foundation & Keystone National Properties ‘"LOVE IN ACTION" Fundraiser
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to adversely impact lives, livelihoods, and the economy in India, with a devastating second wave wreaking havoc even as the threat of a third wave looms large.
Keystone National Properties (KNPRE), Deepak Chopra and The Chopra Foundation hosted a Live Event (that took place online July 15, 2021) called Love In Action - India Covid Relief, urging for donations to NGOs, such as Go Dharmic www.godharmic.com. Go Dharmic has been relentlessly working to minimise the impact of Covid across India by providing food, medical, and oxygen support to the underprivileged and the needy.
Deepak Chopra, Mike Packman, Founder & CEO of KNPRE, Poonacha Machaiah, Executive Director of The Chopra Foundation, Sean Callagy, Founder of Unblinded and Callagy Law, and Kunal Sood, CIO of We the Planet, joined forces to share how important it is to be compassionate during such trying times. The event also featured beautiful chants by Krishna Das and Nina Rao.
“The main message for us all, and what the pandemic has proved, is that we are not separate. We were never separate, but we created this false idea of separation, and the extreme of that false idea of separation emerges as racism, bigotry, prejudice, war and terrorism and an ego destruction and extinction of species…”- Deepak Chopra
“I am exceptionally passionate about this cause as my spiritual journey started with an incredible first trip to India with Tony Robbins almost ten years ago. That was the first of many life-changing experiences that I have had since being introduced to the country and her culture. I just could not stand by and watch the people of India suffer – I had to act and am thankful so many incredible people stepped up to help raise money for the real heroes, organizations like Go Dharmic, the boots on the ground, whose leaders and teams put themselves at risk every day to deliver the supplies and services needed to provide COVID relief.” Mike Packman, CEO & Founder of KNPRE
From Deepak Chopra’s moving words to Krishna Das's call to the soul, Love in Action was a real sharing of the heart. India has given the world so much and I'm glad that in this hour of need people have given so generously, especially Mike Packman. - Hanuman Dass, Founder, Go Dharmic
Donations will continue to be collected for the Love In Action virtual event until September 1, 2021. The first $100,000 will be matched by Mike Packman!
To donate and watch the event: Click Here
For Full Covid-19 Relief report from Go Dharmic: Read Here
Editor’s Notes- About Go Dharmic:
Go Dharmic is an international charity organisation bringing people together to spread love and compassion through social action campaigns. Inspired by ‘Dharma’, volunteers from all backgrounds come together to work on projects for the Environment, Food Poverty, Education, Disaster Relief and much more. Its aim is to bring people together to have ‘compassion in action’, and is set on the three pillars: compassion, volunteers and collaborative partners as a driving force to dharma-to ‘love all’, ‘feed all’ and ‘serve all’.
Throughout the pandemic, Go Dharmic volunteers have distributed over 1 million meals to the homeless, struggling international students, vulnerable school families and to isolated elderly people. They have 10 street food distributions across the UK. Internationally, the charity has served up over 4 million meals worth of food including many disaster relief efforts.
