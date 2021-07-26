MDOT video explains future I-94 rebuilding project in Berrien County and seeks public input

Contact:

Agency:

Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829Transportation

Fast facts: - MDOT has produced a YouTube video explaining a planned three-year project to rebuild 11 miles of I-94 in Berrien County. - The public is being asked to submit any comments or concerns with the planned project using an online comment form, via e-mail, through postal mail, or by phone. - This project will be funded by the Rebuilding Michigan bonding program.

July 26, 2021 -- The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is planning a three-year project to rebuild 11 miles of I-94 in Berrien County from I-94 Business Loop (BL) (Red Arrow Highway) to Britain Avenue. MDOT has released a video on YouTube to help explain this Rebuilding Michigan project.

MDOT currently is planning the project to rebuild I-94 from west of the interchange with I-94 Business Loop, known locally as Red Arrow Highway, to Britain Avenue, a six-lane section divided freeway with an annual average daily traffic volume of 63,000 vehicles. In addition to rebuilding this section of I-94, work also includes replacing four bridges, and improving seven additional bridges.

The total investment for this project is estimated to be more than $153 million. Maintenance work to prepare for the main project will occur in 2022, while major work activities are expected to begin in 2023 and conclude in 2024.

Public input is being sought to help MDOT recognize and address any concerns that may result from the project. Provide your comments and questions using the online comment form or by mail, e-mail or phone to MDOT Public Involvement Specialist and Hearings Officer Monica Monsma at MonsmaM@Michigan.gov or:

Monica Monsma MDOT Environmental Services Section P.O. Box 30050 Lansing, MI 48909 517-335-4381

Funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state's infrastructure.