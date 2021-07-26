B2B Industrial Packaging Acquires Allen Packaging Company

Packaging company acquisitions reach 16 for the industrial packaging giant.

Allen Packaging has an excellent reputation built over four decades in this industry and we are pleased that they are joining the B2B Industrial Packaging team.” — B2B Industrial Packaging CEO Bill Drake

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B Industrial Packaging, a GenNx360 company, just announced the acquisition of Allen Packaging Company in Tustin, Calif. This is B2B Industrial Packaging’s 16th major acquisition.

B2B Industrial Packaging CEO Bill Drake said, “Allen Packaging has an excellent reputation built over four decades in this industry and we are pleased that they are joining the B2B Industrial Packaging team. Allen Packaging’s employees, clients and channel partners can expect all of the benefits that B2B Industrial Packaging has traditionally offered including excellent support, knowledgeable account executives and innovative services.”

Allen Packaging Company has 40 years of expertise in the packaging industry; with a focus on corrugated products, poly bags, and stretch film. As with B2B Industrial Packaging, the company is recognized for its experience, inventory, integrity and client service.

B2B Industrial Packaging has a dedicated acquisitions team with expertise in streamlining the process. This ensures that every acquisition is as seamless as possible for all involved. With every acquisition, the goal is the same: that everyone affected will notice only positive changes.

Allen Packaging Company’s current clients will benefit from the additional resources that B2B Industrial Packaging offers; including a broad portfolio of products, long-term channel partner relationships and world-class client service.

This is the 16th acquisition in 13 years for B2B Industrial Packaging. They previously acquired Western Metals, Pac Fast, Empire Systems, Empire West Solutions and Master Packaging Solutions in California; Central Packaging in Kansas; Alpine Packaging in Oregon; All Packaging in Missouri; AMW Packaging Supply in Arizona; Lewis Industrial Supply in Pennsylvania; Fibers of Kalamazoo in Michigan; and Lesker Corporation, Anasco, Inc, Rapid-Pac, and All Packaging-South Chicago in Illinois.

Visit the website for B2B Industrial Packaging www.b2bind.com; and the website for Allen Packaging: https://allenpkg.com/.

Servicing more than 8,000 active clients, B2B Industrial Packaging sells a full range of packaging equipment and supplies including steel strapping, fasteners, stretch film, custom corrugated, bags, shipping supplies, cushioning, tapes, flexible films, food service items, janitorial, safety products and packaging equipment and service to clients throughout the U.S. and Mexico. B2B Industrial Packaging is unique in that it also operates three state-of-the-art strapping and fastener tool repair facilities that service the entire U.S. Headquarters are in Addison, Ill. with additional locations in Fort Worth and Houston, Texas; Salinas, Hayward and Sacramento, Calif.; Los Angeles; Portland and Eugene, Ore.; Seattle; Kansas City, Kan.; Phoenix, Ariz., Allentown and Harrisburg, Pa.. To contact B2B Industrial Packaging, call 1-877-222-5747, email Caitlin Montgomery at cmontgomery@b2bind.com, or visit www.B2BInd.com. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.