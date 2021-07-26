Pure Food Company Partners with Forgotten Harvest and Feeding America to Feed the Hungry

An industry leader in wellness products made from real, organic, plant-based food is lending a helping hand to provide food for those in need.

ROCHESTER, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, more than 42 million people in the United States have experienced food shortages and hunger, including 13 million children. That’s why Michigan-based Pure Food Company is proud to announce today that it has partnered with Forgotten Harvest and Feeding America to help feed the hungry.

“We donate five meals to Feeding America’s Detroit-based chapter, Forgotten Harvest, for every order we get,” said Scott Christ, owner of Pure Food Company.

Pure Food Company uses a powerful blend of proven, antioxidant-rich, superfood ingredients that support GI health and immunity. And, they’re a small business that gives back.

“We’ve donated over 60,000 meals to date, because we believe all businesses should give back to their communities,” Christ said.

For more than 30 years, Forgotten Harvest has been rescuing food destined for landfills and redirecting it to the hungry. In the area served by Forgotten Harvest, one in eight people faces hunger, and one in six children faces hunger.

Their parent company, Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, utilizes donations and support from businesses such as Pure Food Company, government organizations, and individuals to help feed the hungry. The Feeding America network of food banks, pantries, and meal programs serve virtually every community in the United States — 40 million people, including 12 million children and 7 million seniors.

In addition to partnering with Forgotten Harvest and Feeding America, Pure Food Company received recognition in 2020 and 2021 as a Five-Star Warrior Airdrop Partner from an organization called HeroGrown for donating over $250,000 worth of CBD products to help veterans in need.

For more information, visit https://www.purefoodcompany.com/about-pure-food-company/ and https://www.purefoodcompany.com/blog/.

About Pure Food Company

As a small, family-owned business trying to compete with mega-corporations who put profits over health, we believe what wins hearts and minds is when products (and the people behind them) are REAL. That's why all Pure Food products are made from real, organic, plant-based food instead of chemicals and junk your body (and our planet) doesn't need.

We use a powerful blend of proven, antioxidant-rich, superfood ingredients that support GI health and immunity (https://www.purefoodcompany.com/product/digest/).

