Scale Up Milwaukee relaunches its Growth Accelerator

Established businesses looking for support to maintain and expand their growth can apply now to Scale Up Milwaukee’s Growth Accelerator, aimed at companies approaching or over $1 million in annual revenue. Previously focused mainly on southeastern Wisconsin, the accelerator programming will be offered both in-person and virtually this year, making it accessible to businesses throughout Wisconsin.

After pausing in 2020, the program is launching again in August and will meet every Monday through December. It has been completely redesigned to include 100 hours of curriculum, discussion and consultation. Topics covered include sales, marketing, finance, operations and organizational development, with emphasis on crisis planning and prevention, digital business and adaptability.

Since the Growth Accelerator launched in 2013, 85 companies have completed the program. Collectively, they have seen more than 25% growth in revenue and added more than 1,200 new employees.

“Growth Accelerator was a great opportunity for not only Central Standard Craft Distillery but me as well,” said Pat McQuillan, co-owner of Central Standard Craft Distillery. “We were able to use the time in the classroom to learn from the talented instructors and hear real-world growth stories and growing pains from our cohort. Today we continue to work with and lean on those that we met in the cohort.”

The cost of the program is $5,000 and includes a year of Scale Up Milwaukee membership and unlimited consulting. Some scholarships are available. Interested companies can apply on the Scale Up Milwaukee website.

Scale Up Milwaukee is an initiative of the nonprofit Greater Milwaukee Committee aimed at boosting the area’s culture of growth and helping spread inclusive economic prosperity.

