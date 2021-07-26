230th Sustainment Brigade finds balancing dual missions is critical for success

FORT HOOD, Texas – The 230th Sustainment Brigade, headquartered in Chattanooga, is in Fort Hood, Texas, from July to August, supporting the 278th Armored Combat Regiment as they conduct the National Guard’s eXportable Combat Training Capability exercise.

More than 500 Soldiers with the 230th are providing direct support to the 278th’s 3,000 combat troops by providing fuel, food, ice, water, logistical support, and vehicle maintenance.

“Every section has been strong during their time here at XCTC,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Seber, sergeant major of the 230th Sustainment Brigade. “It’s like Bill Belechek says, everyone just has to do their job.”

According to Lt. Col. Christopher Patterson, commander of the 230th, the brigade is able to accomplish multiple tasks with several units by directing effort and managing workflow.

“With each major exercise, the mission and players change,” said Patterson. “What does not change is the doctrine and the utilization of Standard Operating Procedures. It is critical that you exercise them, refresh them, and teach new Soldiers how to do those core functions in the SOPs. This is a great opportunity for those in the field to exercise those tasks and ensure that new Soldiers know them.”

The importance of training is valuable to newer Soldiers. Tyrese Starling, a mechanic with the 230th, joined the National Guard in 2017 and was with the 230th in 2019 at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California.

“I have learned a lot,” said Starling. “I’ve learned that it’s not all theory. When you leave the schoolhouse it’s ‘if you do this it should work,’ when in reality sometimes you have to do a little extra or think outside the box.”