FemTech Industry Landscape 2021: Discovering New Horizons
Virtual Conference Organized by FemTech Analytics
Big Data Analytics to Advance Women's Health”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “FemTech Industry Landscape 2021: Discovering New Horizons" is a virtual conference taking place on July 29, 2021 (5 pm–8 pm, BST), in which professionals from FemTech Analytics, a new spin-off of Deep Knowledge Group’s flagship subsidiary, Aging Analytics Agency, and invited guest speakers share insights, findings and personal experience about new possibilities and cutting-edge technologies in the fast-developing FemTech market, which embraces the cornerstone sub-sectors such as Longevity for Women, Reproductive Health, AI for Women Health, Mental Health & Healthy Lifestyle, General Healthcare, and Advanced P4 Medicine for Women. The guest speakers will include Founders and CEOs of FemTech companies and startups, Healthcare Innovators, Investors and Hubs, Women Influencers and Enthusiasts.
The event will cover subjects from The New Era in the Management of Pelvic Floor Dysfunctions (PFD’s) in Women, Changing the Story through Transformation – A New Paradigm in Early Detection of Ovarian Cancer to Innovation and Trends in Women's Iron Deficiency, Opportunity for Сo-Development and Data Federation in FemTech and more.
Speakers that will give presentations during the event include worldwide-known and respected industry leaders such as Kate Batz (Director, FemTech Analytics), Dr. Elan Ziv (MD, OBGYN, FPMRS, CEO & Medical Director, ConTIPI Medical), Astrid Gyllenkrok Kristensen (Co-Founder & CEO, LEIA), Kaile Zagger (Chief Operating Officer, Aspira Women's Health), Dr. Barbra Hanna (DO, NCMP, CEO, MyMenopauseRx), Tal Catran (Startups & Accelerators Guru), Karen Heng (Founder, The Della HQ), Dr. Simona Roggero (Entrepreneur, MD, PhD, CV Lab – Cardiovascular Laboratory), Daniela Schardinger (VP Marketing & Medical Affairs, OCON Healthcare) and Nicolas Loeillot (Co-Director, Tech4Eva; Chief Innovation Officer, Groupe Mutuel).
Anna Butterworth (Founder, Ultra Violet Agency) will be a moderator of the “FemTech Industry Landscape 2021: Discovering New Horizons" event. She will present during the opening and closing remarks sessions of the online conference.
About FemTech Analytics
FemTech Analytics is a strategic analytics agency focused on the relatively young FemTech market, which is already treated as the next big market disruptorThe FemTech market encompasses a variety of sub sectors such as Longevity for women, Mental Health & Healthy Lifestyle, Reproductive Health, and General Healthcare.
