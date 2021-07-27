Embracing next-gen technologies for new-age digitization- MarketsandMarkets Plant Digitization Virtual Conference 2021
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digitization - through SMART TECHNOLOGIES and CONNECTED DEVICES- is increasing PRODUCTIVITY, EFFICENCY AND ACCURACY in manufacturing and process-based enterprises. Industry experts believe, in future virtually all plant operations will be converted into a digital format. We, along with HIMA as our co-sponsor, are proud to present you the APAC edition of MarketsandMarkets Plant Digitization Virtual Conference which is scheduled to take place on 19th - 20th August 2021. The 2-day conference will extend the opportunity to explore the technological advances and innovations in the field of Plant Digitization, Process Automation, Digital Transformation, and its applications.
A 2-day gathering of 15+ Industry expert & 100+ global attendees will be live together on a single virtual platform. The agenda is designed to divulge into discussions around the digital evolutions that have the potential to disrupt every part of the enterprise while highlighting the questions of the hour:
What is the reality of digital transformation in today's manufacturing organizations? What do manufacturing leaders need to know in order to transform their businesses? How to bridge the gap between Business IT and Operational IT? & More
Sadik Noman, Head of Digital Transformation, Application Development and Data Analytics, Chevron, will be discussing Digitalization in O&G industry. His talk will be highlighting Field workflow enablement for remote monitoring and inspection and will cover how workflow automation tools can help make data driven decision making.
Another interesting presentation by Venkatesh Rajagopalan Narayanan from a major Fortune 5 Oil Corporation, will cover, How Digitization can be implemented to generate monetary value. The talk is focused on Supply Chain 4.0 – the application of the Internet of Things, the use of advanced robotics, and the application of advanced analytics of big data in supply chain management.
Over the two days, the event will also host expert speakers from Aditya Birla Group, Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, VattenFalls, Chevron, HIMA , Fortune 5,Saint Gobian.
https://bit.ly/36RL8wl
The event overview and complete speaker list are available on the official website. You can also download the complete agenda to identify the potential interest in the conference on this page – https://bit.ly/3k1MQDv or you can directly email on events@marketsandmarkets.com asking for more details, your queries and provide feedback.
Markets and Markets Conferences (MnM Conferences) produces global summits, congresses and conferences bringing together key industry experts from academia and industry, fostering the exchange of ideas and latest research through cutting edge conference programs, interactive panel and round table discussions. Conferences are currently held or planned in the UK, Europe, USA and across Asia.
