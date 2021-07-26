Tirupati Balaji Agro Products Ventured In Ready To Eat Products With Their Brand Let’s Eat
Tirupati Balaji Argo has announced its entry into the ready-to-use food category and has unveiled a variety of flavors with the name of Let’s Eat.MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tirupati Balaji Argo has announced its entry into the ready-to-use food category and has unveiled a variety of flavors in the Ready-to-eat Mushroom category with the name of Let’s Eat. Ready-to-eat food products have grown in popularity primarily due to the work-from-home scenario and Let’s Eat is looking to capitalize on its brands. In the last 10-15 days, we have witnessed a 3% rise in the overall processed food segment, the wholesaler said. With work from home here to continue, in-home consumption of salted snacks has increased by 20% and instant meals like noodles, pasta, etc. have risen by 4%.
The ready-to-eat category of foods is picking up in a major way especially with people spending more time at home due to the pandemic. Our aim has always been to bring quality products to our consumers and we look forward to a long-term association with them.
Foods normally have a number of preservatives for higher shelf life. But with TBAP, we follow a strict policy of natural preservatives and fresh ingredients. The tasty recipes are chosen tastefully and the advanced packaging ensures the perfect taste and flavor of the recipe. The quality check ensures only the finest ingredients are used and processed to make the final product. Just heat it on a flame or in an oven and enjoy the taste. With every passing year, we are expanding our reach to every nook & corner of the nation so that the customers can easily access our tasty snacks. Our firm is looking forward to associating with experienced and knowledgeable distributors who can help us in distributing our snacks all across India. The slogans for the brands are “Your last-minute solution for unstoppable hunger.” Range Of Product is 100% Vegetarian Best to Serve with Naan, Roti, Chapatti, Paratha, or Rice. Enhances Test With Chatni, Papad, Salad.
While talking to media, Dr. Prakash Bhosale who is representing Let’s Eat said, "Success in business has taught Tirupati Balaji to be close to our consumer, and our foray into FMCG is to take this bond one step ahead. We want Let’s Eat to be a part of every grocery order in the country - we want to Let’s Eat be the food for all times; that's with you all the time."
