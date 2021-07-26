Dry Eye Sufferers Welcome SunnyBay’s Moist Eye Mask
The reusable and washable eye mask is affordable.FEDERAL WAY, WA , UNITED STATES, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dry eye disease is on the rise and more people demand an easy and cost-effective way to relieve discomfort from dry eyes. In response to the increasing demand, Washington-based SunnyBay, a manufacturer and retailer of high-quality pain relief products, announced its recent launch of a moist eye mask for dry eye suffers.
Once viewed as a painful nuisance, dry eye disease (DED) today is considered a “critical and significant public health issue” in the United States. The symptoms include watery eyes, sensitivity to light, a burning sensation in the eyes, eye grittiness, and blurred and fluctuating vision, all of which may negatively impact the quality of life.
Dry eyes are a common condition in the United States. It is chronic and may be progressive. Your eye doctor may call it "dry eye disease," or simply "dry eye." It can also be pretty annoying, interrupting you while you read, drive, watch TV, or sneak in a little online shopping. Most often, people who have dry eyes are middle-aged or older. An estimated 16 million Americans have been diagnosed with DED, of which 4.88 million are age 50 and older. There are more women sufferers than men.
Dry eye is a multifactorial disease with many possible causes. Risk factors for dry eye disease development are myriad and can be environmental or medical. Use of air conditioning or fans, exposure to smoking, low humidity, dry climates, and windy conditions can cause dry eyes in normal people. Medical conditions such as blood pressure medications, antidepressants, glaucoma medications, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and diabetes can all cause dry eye disease.
In addition, people who had eye surgeries, wear contact lenses, take antihistamines to treat allergies, use computers or smartphones a lot, even those experiencing changes in hormones can all suffer from dry eyes.
To treat dry eyes, artificial tears are commonly used to relieve symptoms. It can get expensive and requires very clean hands when using it. As an alternative, SunnyBay’s warm moist eye mask can be a very convenient and easy way to offer comfort to dry eye suffers. It is affordable, can be reused and washed. Simply microwave it for 20 seconds is enough to warm it up. Since it doesn’t contact the inside of the eye directly, it is safer than artificial tears and won’t cause infections. Filled with specially made washable hydra-beads, the filling absorbs the moisture and re-release it back when warmed up. It is clean and very effective in relieving the discomfort from dry eyes.
About Sunny Bay
Washington-based Sunny Bay is a manufacturer and retailer of high-quality, effective pain relief products. The company's best-selling neck wraps and heating pads are meticulously designed for optimal comfort. Each neck wrap, pad, and travel pillow is handcrafted with care in the United States. Using premium Washington lavender buds, the company's Lavender Collection elevates comfort with naturally soothing aromatic relief.
