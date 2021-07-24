SunnyBay Celebrates 15 Year Anniversary by Hosting Giveaway Contest to Promote Health
A total of 76 winners valued at $4,152!
We all know that many giveaway items are useless things. SunnyBay’s giveaway items are not just durable and useful, but they can be great gifts to your loved ones. The prizes are:
1. The grand prize winner will receive an Amazon gift card, Sunnybay Pain Relief Heating Pad complete set, and Virtual Hand Care’s Remote therapy package, worth up to $1,389.
2. The second prize winner will win up to a $470 Amazon gift card as well as various SunnyBay products.
3. The third prize winner will win the VPOD Wireless TENS Units.
4. A total of 73 4th place winners are picked over the weeks. We will pick winners every single week!
How to have a better chance to be lucky? You can get more entries by following us on Facebook and Instagram or more. Check out the details on our website. There is no purchase needed to enter the giveaway or to have a chance to win.
SunnyBay is sponsoring this giveaway to help people know more about US businesses that provide quality pain relief products and services. We hand-make microwavable heating pads in Seattle Washington. When you buy our products, you know that you are getting durable and useful products designed and made in the USA, not cheap items that won’t last.
We partner with good companies that also help people deal with pain and suffering. They will be providing their services to the winners of the giveaway! The companies are:
1. Virtual Hand Care – it provides hand therapy and rehabilitation from the comfort of your own home!
2. Massage Therapy Concepts – they provide TENS and EMS therapy devices you can use at home to reduce chronic pain.
Check out our website for more ways to enter and stay connected to hear about our winners every week! The contest will end on November 25th, 2021.
About SunnyBay
Washington-based Sunny Bay is a manufacturer and retailer of high-quality, effective pain relief products. The company's best-selling neck wraps and heating pads are meticulously designed for optimal comfort. Each neck wrap, pad, and travel pillow is handcrafted with care in the United States. Using premium Washington lavender buds, the company's Lavender Collection elevates comfort with naturally soothing aromatic relief.
