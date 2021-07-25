Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Kuhio Highway Contraflow between Kapaa Temporary Bypass and Kapule Highway will not operate July 26 – 30

Posted on Jul 25, 2021 in Highways News, Main, News

LIHUE – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces that the Kuhio Highway (Route 56) southbound contraflow between the Kapaa Temporary Bypass Road and Kapule Highway will not operate Monday, July 26 through Friday, July 30, 2021. This change in operations is due to continued maintenance on the vehicle that allows HDOT crews to safely place the cones along the four miles of highway.

The contraflow truck went down Friday, July 23 and there were no operations on Saturday, July 24. Mechanics have been working through the weekend to prepare the contraflow truck for normal operations on Monday but found issues that will take additional time to address.

Normal operations for the Kuhio Highway contraflow through the Wailua corridor are weekdays between 4:15 a.m. and 11 a.m. and Saturdays between 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

