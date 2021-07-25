Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Screwdriver) Offense: 1100 Block of U Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Screwdriver) that occurred on Saturday, July 24, 2021, in the 1100 block of U Street, Northwest.

At approximately 1:16 pm, the suspect and the victim were involved in a physical altercation at the listed location. The suspect brandished a screwdriver and stabbed the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Saturday, July 24, 2021, 55 year-old William Gardner Jr., of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.