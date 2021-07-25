Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 45 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,959 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Screwdriver) Offense: 1100 Block of U Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Screwdriver) that occurred on Saturday, July 24, 2021, in the 1100 block of U Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 1:16 pm, the suspect and the victim were involved in a physical altercation at the listed location. The suspect brandished a screwdriver and stabbed the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Saturday, July 24, 2021, 55 year-old William Gardner Jr., of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

You just read:

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Screwdriver) Offense: 1100 Block of U Street, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.