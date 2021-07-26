Lombardi Condemns Kinzinger For Accepting Pelosi Appointment

Calls On Kevin McCarthy To Strip Kinzinger of Committee Assignments

By accepting Nancy Pelosi’s appointment , Adam Kinzinger has demonstrated that he values the applause of Democrats and the liberal media over the interests of the 16th District” — Jack Lombardi

MANHATTAN, IL, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Jack Lombardi, Republican Congressional candidate for Illinois’ 16th Congressional District condemned Adam Kinzinger for being used as a pasty for Nancy Pelosi following Kinzinger’s appointment to the Democratic January 6th partisan commission. Kinzinger, said Lombardi no longer represents the 16th District nor the Republican Party. Rather in his pursuit of favor from the Democrats, CNN, and MSNBC, he has turned his back on the people who elected him. Lombardi called upon House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to remove Kinzinger from his House Committee assignments saying that by accepting Pelosi’s appointment he no longer represents Republican principles nor the values of the 16th District.

“By accepting Nancy Pelosi’s appointment to the sham January 6th Commission, Adam Kinzinger has demonstrated that he values the applause of Democrats and the liberal media over the interests and values of the 16th District,” said Jack Lombardi. “Every day, Adam Kinzinger has moved further and further away from the Republican Party by attacking fellow Republicans and even defending Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the squad. Today is the final straw.

“Adam Kinzinger no longer represents the voters who elected him or the Republican Party,” concluded Lombardi. “I call upon House Minority Leader to strip Kinzinger of his House Committee assignments. Kinzinger is a Party of one. Let’s see how his Democratic friends respond when he is cut off from the Republican Party.”

Lombardi Background

Lombardi’s story is that of an ordinary Chicagoan with exceptional zeal who broke the norm, building a better life with the resources he had at hand. Today, he is a successful businessman with vast experience in leading diverse teams to a common goal of success.

A natural entrepreneur, Lombardi earned his first money at age 8 selling soda on a neighborhood street corner. He started his first business, Lombardi Trucking, by age 22 and has never looked back. Currently, Lombardi owns Chicago's premiere digital marketing company and runs multiple internet companies.

Born and bred on Chicago's southwest side, Lombardi went to nearby St. Laurence High School and later attended Northwestern Business College. He is proud to be the husband of Sharon Lombardi and father of his son Jack III and daughter, Summer.

Paid for Lombardi for Congress