Trial Process Begins on Lawsuit Against New Jersey School District Filed by Alexander Nicolas; Press Conference-Rally
Dr. Alexander Nicolas who is a recording artist, producer, arranger, educator, pastor, and performer, who's origin or descendant is from Panama City, Panama, filed a Complaint DOCKET NO. MER- L-1718-18 against the Trenton Board of Education in Trenton, NJ on 8/3/2018.
Nicolas, who is a current employee, alleged the school district and it’s top administrators discriminated against him. The current lawsuit Complaint DOCKET NO. MER- L-1718-18 against the Trenton Board of Education in Trenton, NJ was filed on 8/3/2018, and is scheduled to commence trial on September 27, 2021. The Complaint was filed in the SUPERIOR COURT OF NEW JERSEY, LAW DIVISION MERCER COUNTY against the School District and it's Defendant's based on ethnic/racial discrimination, retaliatory actions, failure to promote, practice and procedure, aiding and abetting, and discrimination based on retaliation for failure to promote. Nicolas has been an employee with the school district for 26 years. Nicolas has applied for more than 350 administrative positions in a period of 13 years and has been passed on for promotion. In addition, Nicolas has all New Jersey administrative certificates: supervisor, school principal, and school administrator since 2005.
The mediation PROCESS was conducted by a mediator service assigned by the Court in which a first meeting and follow up meetings were held between the attorney of the Defendants and the Plaintiff. According to Court documents the mediation between parties were not successful, therefore the Trial Process Begins on Lawsuit Against New Jersey School District Filed by Nicolas, which is scheduled for September 27, 2021.
Nicolas has friends, family, religious groups, and the community standing in his support. Nicolas who is a musician and whose music has been in the Entry List-Grammy Award will be conducting a press release and rally (www.drsuave1.com). Nicolas has an earned Ph.D., from Capella University in Educational Administration and has been an employee with the Trenton Board of Education for 26 years. Nicolas is currently attending Humphreys School of Law located in Stockton, CA.
Nicolas' fight for justice is an ongoing battle in this current legal matter. During the press conference and rally which is scheduled for August 4, 2021 on the front steps of City Hall, 319 E. State St., Trenton, NJ., which is from 11:00am-12:30am, Nicolas will be sharing his experience regarding: unfair hiring practices: (Discrimination Complaint, Retaliation, Failure to Promote, and Unlawful Retaliation, etc.). Nicolas has applied for more than 350 administrative positions in a period of 13 years and has been passed on for promotion. In addition, Nicolas has all New Jersey administrative certificates: supervisor, school principal, and school administrator since 2005.
In his support there will be other speakers which are: Rev. Jose Lopez who is the founder of Latino Minister of New Jersey for Justice, former Councilman at Large Manuel Segura who was the first Hispanic Councilman elected in the City of Trenton NJ, and former Councilman Alex Bethea for the City of Trenton NJ., former Councilman Bethea is also a retired school administrator who worked for the Trenton Board of Education for 40 years. Other supporters are also scheduled to speak.
The rally and press conference will take place on August 4, 2021, from 11:00am-12:30pm., on the front steps of City Hall, 319 E. State St., Trenton, NJ. The event is supported by Latino Minister of New Jersey for Justice, Enough Movement, and AR Records TV Network. Nicolas thanks all of his supporters and family members during this time.
