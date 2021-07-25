New Haven Barracks / Disorderly Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B501743
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Josh Gurwicz
STATION: VSP New Haven
CONTACT#: 802 388 4919
DATE/TIME: July 25, 2021 @ 0052 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: D.A.R. State Park, Addison Vermont.
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Thomas Hunt
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vergennes, VT
ACCUSED: Jacqueline Hunt
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vergennes, VT
ACCUSED: Jonathan Vermette
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middletown CT.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 25, 2021 at approximately 0052 hours, Troopers responded to D.A.R. State Park campground in the Town of Addison for a reported citizen dispute. Investigation revealed that Thomas Hunt, Jacqueline Hunt, and Jonathan Vermette were involved in a dispute located at a campsite. The above named individuals recklessly created a public inconvenience by engaging in threatening behavior directed at D.A.R. State Park staff members and making unreasonable noise.
Thomas Hunt, Jacqueline Hunt, and Jonathan Vermette were issued citations to appear in Addison County Superior Court on September 13, 2021 at 1230 PM to answer the charge of Disorderly Conduct. Thomas Hunt was subsequently transported to ACT 1 for detox.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/13/21 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N