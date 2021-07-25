New Haven Barracks / Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B501743

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Josh Gurwicz

STATION: VSP New Haven

CONTACT#: 802 388 4919

DATE/TIME: July 25, 2021 @ 0052 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: D.A.R. State Park, Addison Vermont.

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Thomas Hunt

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vergennes, VT

ACCUSED: Jacqueline Hunt

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vergennes, VT

ACCUSED: Jonathan Vermette

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middletown CT.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 25, 2021 at approximately 0052 hours, Troopers responded to D.A.R. State Park campground in the Town of Addison for a reported citizen dispute. Investigation revealed that Thomas Hunt, Jacqueline Hunt, and Jonathan Vermette were involved in a dispute located at a campsite. The above named individuals recklessly created a public inconvenience by engaging in threatening behavior directed at D.A.R. State Park staff members and making unreasonable noise.

Thomas Hunt, Jacqueline Hunt, and Jonathan Vermette were issued citations to appear in Addison County Superior Court on September 13, 2021 at 1230 PM to answer the charge of Disorderly Conduct. Thomas Hunt was subsequently transported to ACT 1 for detox.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/13/21 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N