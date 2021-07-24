Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
I-69 project in Clinton and Eaton counties begins the week of Aug. 2

Contact: Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075 Agency: Transportation

COUNTIES:                             Clinton Eaton

HIGHWAYS:                                    I-69

CLOSEST CITIES:    Lansing DeWitt

ESTIMATED START DATE:           7 a.m.   Monday, Aug. 2, 2021

2021 WORK ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 14, 2021

OVERALL I-69 PROJECT COMPLETION DATE: November 2023

PROJECT:   The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest approximately $65 million to rebuild I-69, rebuild the interchanges at Francis and Airport roads, and perform preventive maintenance and repairs to 13 bridges between the I-96/I-69 interchange and Airport Road.

Funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state's infrastructure.

For project news and updates, subscribe to the I-69 project e-mail list.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: The majority of work for this project will take place in 2021-2022, with additional bridge maintenance in 2023. Notices will be sent out about lane and ramp restrictions as work progresses.

This year's work will require lane closures in each direction to allow crews to safely build temporary pavement and crossovers to use in later stages of the project. The westbound I-69 ramp to eastbound I-96 will be closed this year as well. Traffic will be detoured via US-127 and I-96.

There will be alternating single-lane closures and ramp closures in both directions in 2022.

SAFETY BENEFITS: These improvements will provide increased safety and mobility in this area of I-69, which is a significant state, national, and international trade corridor.

I-69 Rebuilding Michigan Project Profile - Clinton and Eaton Counties

