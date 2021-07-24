MDOT virtual public meeting July 29 to discuss I-69 project in Clinton and Eaton counties

Contact:

WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) invites the public to attend a virtual public meeting regarding the proposed rebuilding of I-69 in Clinton and Eaton counties. During this virtual meeting, there will be a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer session.

WHO: MDOT staff and contractors Community stakeholders Local businesses Interested residents

WHEN: Thursday, July 29, 2021 5 p.m.

How: Click here to join the Microsoft Teams virtual public meeting

To join by phone without using Internet, call 248-509-0316. Conference ID: 995 366 066#

Accommodations can be made for persons who require mobility, visual, hearing, written or other assistance for participation. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. Please contact Orlando Curry at 517-335-4381 or complete Form 2658 for American Sign Language (ASL) located on the Title VI webpage: https://www.michigan.gov/mdot/0,4616,7-151-9621_31783---,00.html . Request should be made at least five days prior to the meeting date. Reasonable efforts will be made to provide the requested accommodation or an effective alternative, but accommodations may not be guaranteed.

To make a request, please send it at least seven days prior to the event to: Orlando T. Curry 425 W. Ottawa St. Lansing, MI 48909 Phone: 517-241-7462 Fax: 517-335-0945 TTY: 844-578-6563

CurryO@Michigan.gov

BACKGROUND:

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest approximately $65 million to rebuild I-69, rebuild the interchanges at Francis and Airport roads, and perform preventive maintenance and repairs to 13 bridges between the I-96/I-69 interchange and Airport Road.

Funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state's infrastructure.

