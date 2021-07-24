MDOT is looking for public feedback on options for I-94/Ecorse Road interchange in Taylor

Contact:

Agency:

Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 248-752-0336Transportation

COUNTY: Wayne

ROADWAYS: I-94 Ecorse Road Inkster Road

CLOSEST CITIES: Dearborn Heights, Inkster, Romulus, Taylor, Wayne, and Westland

SURVEY START DATE: Friday, July 23, 2021

SURVEY END DATE: 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

PROJECT DETAILS: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is seeking public input for a future I-94/Ecorse Road interchange replacement project through a public survey at http://metroquestsurvey.com/eh4r4m (a more basic version of the survey is available at https://www.research.net/r/VV8Z5ML).

The survey will first ask users to rank their main concerns about the area of the intersection and then to rank from the four options that will be described, along with a drawing of what the option would look like.

The main concern topics to be ranked are: - Improve safety, - Enhance access, - Accommodate all users, - Add pedestrian/bike path (to Ecorse Road), and - Other. (Selecting Other will allow users to type in their own topic.)

The four options under consideration all include eliminating the left-hand entrance ramps to I-94 and adding full access to all directions to and from I-94 and Ecorse Road. The options are: - A diamond interchange with signals at the ramps, - Adding a diamond interchange with roundabouts at the ramps, - A partial cloverleaf interchange with two loop ramps, or - A diverging diamond at the interchange.

Within the survey there are concept drawings as well as more details for each option.