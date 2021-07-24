MDOT virtual public meeting July 27 to discuss US-127 project in Ingham County

Contact:

Agency:

Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075Transportation

WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) invites the public to attend a virtual public meeting regarding the upcoming rebuilding of US-127 from the Jackson County line to M-36 (Cedar Street). Work is currently scheduled to begin in 2022. During this virtual meeting, there will be a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. Questions can be submitted during the meeting using the chat function.

Funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state's infrastructure.

WHO: MDOT staff and contractors Community stakeholders Local businesses Interested residents

WHEN: Tuesday, July 27, 2021 5 p.m.

How: Click here to join the Microsoft Teams Meeting

To listen by phone without using Internet, please call 248-509-0316. Conference ID 270 675 13#.

Accommodations can be made for persons who require mobility, visual, hearing, written or other assistance for participation. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. Please contact Orlando Curry at 517-335-4381 or complete Form 2658 for American Sign Language (ASL) located on the Title VI webpage: https://www.michigan.gov/mdot/0,4616,7-151-9621_31783---,00.html . Request should be made at least five days prior to the meeting date. Reasonable efforts will be made to provide the requested accommodation or an effective alternative, but accommodations may not be guaranteed.

To make a request, please send it at least seven days prior to the event to:

Orlando T. Curry 425 W. Ottawa St. Lansing, MI 48909 Phone: 517-241-7462 Fax: 517-335-0945 TTY: 844-578-6563 CurryO@Michigan.gov

BACKGROUND: The US-127 Rebuilding Michigan project involves roadway milling and resurfacing of the freeway and interchange ramps between the Jackson County line and M-36 (Cedar Street). The project also includes preventive maintenance on 10 bridges.

COMMENT FORM: Public input is being sought to help MDOT recognize and address any concerns that may result from this project. Please submit public comment by Aug. 14. Provide concerns/comments discussed at this meeting regarding the project using the online comment form or by mail, e-mail or phone to MDOT Public Involvement Specialist and Hearings Officer Monica Monsma at MonsmaM@Michigan.gov or:

Monica Monsma MDOT Environmental Services Section 425 West Ottawa St. P.O. Box 30050 Lansing, MI 48909 517-335-4381

