M-35 detoured in Gwinn for firefighters tourney starting Friday

Contact:

Agency:

Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809Transportation

July 22, 2021 -- Eastbound and westbound M-35 in Gwinn will be closed from Pearce Street to Iron Street this weekend for the Upper Peninsula Volunteer Firefighters Tournament.

Beginning Friday at 6 p.m., westbound traffic will be detoured onto M-553, then Southgate Drive to Iron Street and back onto M-35. The detour will be reversed for eastbound traffic. The detour is expected to be lifted at 1 p.m. Sunday.

At 5 p.m. Saturday, M-35 in Forsyth Township will be dedicated as a memorial highway in honor of fallen firefighters Ben Lauren and Don Riling.