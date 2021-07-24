Contact: Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809 Agency: Transportation
July 22, 2021 -- Eastbound and westbound M-35 in Gwinn will be closed from Pearce Street to Iron Street this weekend for the Upper Peninsula Volunteer Firefighters Tournament.
Beginning Friday at 6 p.m., westbound traffic will be detoured onto M-553, then Southgate Drive to Iron Street and back onto M-35. The detour will be reversed for eastbound traffic. The detour is expected to be lifted at 1 p.m. Sunday.
At 5 p.m. Saturday, M-35 in Forsyth Township will be dedicated as a memorial highway in honor of fallen firefighters Ben Lauren and Don Riling.
You just read:
M-35 detoured in Gwinn for firefighters tourney starting Friday
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.