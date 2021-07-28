The D’Andre D. Foundation Joins Emergency Network Los Angeles (ENLA)
ENLA is the Los Angeles County unit of the National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (NVOAD) and the Southern California VOAD
We are proud to have the Lampkin Foundation as part of our VOAD and look forward to partnering with them on boosting the county's emergency management infrastructure of both "blue" and "gray sky" days”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergency Network Los Angeles (ENLA) recently announced in its July update call the acceptance of the D’Andre D. Lampkin Foundation into the Los Angeles County unit of the National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (NVOAD), a coalition of volunteer organizations whose mission is to help survivors and their communities in the wake of natural or man-made disasters.
— Yosef Jalil, ENLA Program Director
Since serving as a relief source for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and most recently assisting the survivors of Ontario, California’s fireworks explosion (Francis Incident), and South Los Angeles Fireworks Explosion (27th Street Incident), the Lampkin Foundation has established itself as a leader in disaster recovery efforts for Los Angeles County and residents of the Greater Ontario region. Additionally, over the last 3 years, the Lampkin Foundation’s Disaster Relief Effort Initiative augmented the Los Angeles Region Community Recovery Organization (LARCRO) by coordinating volunteer activities assisting survivors of the 2018 Woolsey Fire in Agoura Hills, California.
“We are very honored to join this well-respected organization who has demonstrated time after time their commitment to facilitating a more coordinated, cooperative response throughout the disaster cycle,” said D’Andre Lampkin, Founder of the Lampkin Foundation. “We have had the privilege of working alongside ENLA through our affiliation with the Los Angeles Region Community Recovery Organization. We pride ourselves in modeling the way to prove our worthiness and we are grateful to the ENLA leadership for taking notice. We look forward to contributing to their efforts to be more effective in delivering services to communities affected by disaster.”
Founded in the wake of the 1994 Northridge Earthquake, ENLA has become a model of how community-based organizations can network in order to better cooperate and assist one another during and following emergencies and disasters. As a result of this cooperation, communities in need will be served quickly and more effectively.
As the newest member of ENLA, the Lampkin Foundation brings to the table much-needed expertise and experience in the area of disaster recovery and grassroots volunteer coordination.
“As an organization, we at ENLA have had familiarity with the Lampkin Foundation since its work with the Los Angeles Region Community Recovery Organization on the Woolsey Fire,” said Yosef Jalil, Program Director, Emergency Network Los Angeles (ENLA). “When we needed additional assistance supporting cleanup and intake efforts associated with the 27th Street explosion, we found our friends at the Lampkin Foundation to be knowledgeable, accessible, and highly motivated. We are proud to have the Lampkin Foundation as part of our VOAD and look forward to partnering with them on boosting the county's emergency management infrastructure of both "blue" and "gray sky" days,” he added.
About the D’Andre D. Lampkin Foundation
Our mission is to create positive opportunities and change for individuals, communities, and environments. Our goal is to sponsor and create programs and initiatives that lead to the development of stronger communities and positively impact individuals wanting to lead happier and healthier lives.
We have a vision for communities that are strong, fully engaged, and resilient; where all stakeholders are self-reliant and fully supported by sustainable ingenuity and grassroots efforts.
About ENLA
Emergency Network Los Angeles (ENLA) is a California non-profit, charitable corporation under IRS section 501(c)(3). The organization is governed by a board of directors comprised of representatives from community-based organizations (CBOs) and national disaster agencies and non-voting government representatives. ENLA is the Los Angeles County unit of the National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (NVOAD) and the Southern California VOAD.
