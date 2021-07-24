UPDATE*** Missing person Killington

UPDATE 1814 hours:

Daniel Costello was located in the late afternoon and transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center. Vermont State Police are very appreciative for the tips from the public, and assistance from Vermont Fish and Wildlife, Killington Search and Rescue, New England K9, Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team, Killington Fire Dept, Killington EMS, and Killington PD. In addition the following VSP Special Teams were utilized: VSP Search and Rescue, VSP K9, and drones.

***initial news release 07/24/21 1533 hours***

CASE#: 21B403011

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Mark Busier

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 07/24/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rte 100N Killington

SUBJECT: Daniel Costello

AGE: 83 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Killington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Daniel was last seen approximately 2230 HRS on July 23,2021 at his residence in Killington. Daniel suffers from dementia and is described as 6’02” tall, 180 pounds, brown eyes, grey hair and a grey beard. Last known to be wearing blue slip on Skechers shoes, plaid shorts, white T-shirt and a grey zip up sweatshirt. Daniel typically wears glasses but he was not wearing them when he left. Male is thought to be on foot and left the residence in an unknown direction of travel. If located please contact the Vermont State Police in Rutland at 802-773-9101.

