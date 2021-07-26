Mike Tannenbaum’s 33rd Team Names MELT as Official Sponsorship Agency of Record
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former New York Jets General Manager/Miami Dolphins Executive Vice President of Football Operations and current ESPN analyst Mike Tannenbaum’s 33rd Team have joined forces with MELT to sell sponsorships across the entire platform.
Tannenbaum has leveraged his vast NFL experience to form the 33rd Team and take advantage of fans’ thirst for year-round conversation around pro football. The group’s public outreach includes a weekly newsletter filled with insider’s knowledge of trade rumors, weekly matchups, draft stock, and more. Additionally, the website and social channels are updated regularly as pro football news breaks. New this year, the 33rd Team will offer corporate hospitality opportunities around the big game, the draft, and all-star game, in addition to golf, dinner, and charity outings.
Vince Thompson, MELT Founder, and CEO will utilize his sponsorship expertise and industry connections to grow the 33rd Team’s sponsorship roster. Thompson has been in the sports marketing business since 1980 when he worked his way through Auburn University as a student assistant in the sports information department during the glory days of Bo Jackson and Charles Barkley. He founded Melt in 2000 to provide world-class ideas and solutions for some of the biggest brands in the world, including their 21-year representation of The Coca-Cola Company and their work for AFLAC, which includes the SEC, Coach Nick Saban, and the NCAA.
“I’m delighted to team up with Vince and MELT to bring the 33rd Team to fans and corporate America and everyone’s insatiable desire for pro football content 12 months a year,” said Tannenbaum.
“I’m honored that Mike chose to work with MELT,” said Vince Thompson. “I’ve been a big fan of him and his work for a long time. What he has assembled at the 33rd Team is something special.”
About the 33rd Team
The 33rd Team is the premier football think tank created by former Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum. The tank includes former professional and college football coaches and front-office executives. The 33rd Team delivers a weekly newsletter, website, virtual chalk talk, corporate hospitality, cause marketing, and a successful intern program with students from Columbia University, The University of Massachusetts, and Tulane University. Follow us on Twitter @The33rdTeamFB and learn more at https://www.the33rdteam.com.
About MELT
Named to Chief Marketer Magazine’s 2020 Top Agencies, MELT is a full-service agency offering its clients brand strategy, event and experiential marketing, social and digital media, content development, and sponsorship strategy consulting. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @MELTatl and learn more at https://meltatl.com/.
For more information, contact:
Mike Tannenbaum
mike.tannenbaum14@gmail.com
Vince Thompson
