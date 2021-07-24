Office Of The SME Chamber Of India Was Inaugurated By Hon’ble Shri Subhash Desai Minister of Industries
The new office of SME Chamber of India Maharashtra Industrial & Economic Development Association Federation of India SME Associations was inaugurated today.MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new office of SME Chamber of India Maharashtra Industrial & Economic Development Association Federation of India SME Associations was inaugurated today by Hon'ble Minister of Industrial Development of Maharashtra at Andheri, Mumbai. Hon'ble Minister of Industrial Development of Maharashtra Shri. Subhash Desai was present as the chief guest. Many entrepreneurs and SMEs were present at the event. Honorable President of SME Chamber of India Shri. Chandrakant Salunkhe interacted with the entrepreneurs and SMEs present at the event.
SME Chamber of India a premier national Chamber has been working for the development of SMEs from manufacturing, service sectors, and allied industrial sectors for 28 years. The mission of the Chamber is to integrate SMEs and stakeholders to accomplish the objectives of the Chamber as well as strengthening SMEs to achieve the targeted economic growth of India. The Chamber has been at the forefront for policy implementation and policy change and supporting SMEs to avail opportunities in the era of Make-In-India.
During the ceremony, Copies of the book 'Udyojakata' written by renowned business author Dr. Prakash Bhosale were distributed to the entrepreneurs and SMEs by Hon’ble Mr. Subhash Desai, Minister of Industries as goodwill gifts. Speaking at the event, Dr. Prakash Bhosale said that the "SME Chamber is working through the cooperation of entrepreneurs and SMEs."
Prosperity Hatcher Parker of Maharashtra Industrial and Economic Development Association and SME Chamber of India, MIDC Andheri East Mumbai at the inauguration ceremony of the new office. Hon’ble Subhash Desai hopes that these organizations will work harder and will be ready to help those who are working for small and medium enterprises to overcome their difficulties. Congratulations. He also expressed the hope that the entrepreneurs would definitely benefit from these organizations.
Industrial associations should act as a link between the Central and State Governments, their various schemes should be communicated to small and medium enterprises. Many questions can be answered. He assured that a joint meeting of representatives of banks and the Reserve Bank would be convened under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister to discuss the issues facing the entrepreneurs in the banking sector. In the Corona era, e-commerce has created a huge scope and opportunity in the field of food processing. The state government has set up food parks in the right places, small and medium entrepreneurs are facing difficulties in buying land and starting the construction industry on them. He also announced that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be signed with the SME Chamber to facilitate over-production.
While talking to the media, Dr. Prakash Bhosale said “It is a great honor and networking opportunity to be here amongst many more entrepreneurs. It is indeed a privilege to be a part of this wonderful culture. In the networked knowledge-based global economy of today, SMEs are a crucial and strategic resource for the economic growth and sustainable development of our country. SMEs play a vital role in the country's overall production networks and they are core to the economic growth of developing countries. The contributions of formal SMEs are 50% of total employment and 33% of the national income of emerging economies. While including informal SMEs the percentages will be increased.”
Dr. Prakash Bhosale
BBG EBRANDING MEDIA
+91 80970 27355
press@bbgebranding.com