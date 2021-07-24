Arrest Made in Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offenses in the First and Sixth Districts

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made in reference to Armed Carjacking (Gun) offenses that occurred in the First and Sixth Districts.

First District:

On Friday, July 16, 2021, at approximately 12:05 am, the suspect approached the victim who was seated in their vehicle in the 300 block of Tingey Street, Southeast. The suspect brandished a handgun, struck the victim, and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied. The suspect then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. An additional suspect fled the scene in a nearby vehicle. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered. CCN: 21-097-765

Sixth District:

On Saturday, July 17, 2021, at approximately 2:00 am, two suspects approached the victim in the 1400 block of Ridge Place Southeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle keys. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered. CCN: 21-098-413

On Thursday, July 22, 2021, a 17 year old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun) in reference to the above cases.

These cases remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.