The Lampkin Foundation Announces New Board Members
Founder, D'Andre D. Lampkin and Board Member, Tywanna Hill join volunteers at Ontario Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Street Festival
Board Members serve as advocates for the Lampkin Foundation’s nationwide initiatives
Tywanna Hill and Tom Burciaga each bring tremendous depth of experience, unique perspective, and richness of diversity to the direction, strategy, and the next chapter of the Lampkin Foundation.”ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The D’Andre D. Lampkin Foundation recently announced the appointment of two new members to its board: Tywanna Hill and Thomas Burciaga. Both began their board terms on July 1, 2021.
— D'Andre Lampkin
The Lampkin Foundation is governed by an all-volunteer board of trustees comprising of civic and business leaders who advocate for the Lampkin Foundation’s mission and develop goals and policies for the foundation.
Tywanna Hill is the owner and operator of HillTop HR Consulting. She holds a Bachelor’s degree is Business Administration from California State Polytechnic University Pomona, along with a SHRM-SCP certification in Human Resources and PMP certification in Project Managing. She has over 25 years in customer service and nearly seven years in human resources and project managing. Tywanna Hill previously served the Lampkin Foundation as the 2021 Social Good Scholarship Chair where she was tasked with leading discussions that helped the Foundation determine award eligibility.
Thomas “Tom” Burciaga is an accomplished leader and a program developer with over 35 years of business experience and community affairs involvement. He currently serves as the G.I. Commander for the American G.I. Forum of the United States, Ontario and Chairman of the Latino Business Council. Tom Burciaga earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from Alberdeen University and an Associates degree in Social Psychology from Chaffey College. He had previously served alongside the Lampkin Foundation as Co-Chair of the Ontario Complete Count Committee for the 2020 U.S. Census.
“Tywanna Hill and Tom Burciaga each bring tremendous depth of experience, unique perspective, and richness of diversity to the direction, strategy, and the next chapter of the Lampkin Foundation,” said D’Andre Lampkin, Founder of the D’Andre D. Lampkin Foundation. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, both of these community leaders demonstrated a sincere interest in ensuring the resilience of our organization. They not only doubled down on their support of the Lampkin Foundation but stepped up at a time when the communities we serve needed grassroots leadership the most.”
“As we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, we were looking for leadership that reflects the values and mission of the D’Andre D. Lampkin Foundation,” said Marcellus McMillian, Founding Board Members of the D’Andre D. Lampkin Foundation. “I look forward to working alongside my new colleagues as we continue the work of building stronger, more resilient communities,” Marcellus added.
About the Board
The Lampkin Foundation is governed by an all-volunteer board comprised of civic and business leaders. Members are advocates for Lampkin Foundation’s Initiatives and have the capacity and willingness to influence others to support the 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization. Board members are responsible for formulating long-range goals and policies for the Foundation. Board members exhibit a broad range of skills and experience in order to effectively carry out their fiduciary responsibilities. We seek diversity in ethnicity, gender, geography and profession to bring a variety of perspectives and voices to the board.
###
About the D’Andre D. Lampkin Foundation
Our mission is to create positive opportunities and change for individuals, communities, and environments. Our goal is to sponsor and create programs and initiatives that lead to the development of stronger communities and positively impact individuals wanting to lead happier and healthier lives.
We have a vision for communities that are strong, fully engaged, and resilient; where all stakeholders are self-reliant and fully supported by sustainable ingenuity and grassroots efforts.
Marcellus McMillian
D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation
+1 9099062068
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn