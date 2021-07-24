Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Eleventh Circuit Declares Win for Florida and the Cruise Industry

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, after Florida appealed to the United States Supreme Court, the Eleventh Circuit Court reversed its earlier decision and sided with the State of Florida against the CDC’s unlawful No-Sail Orders. Following this decision, the cruise industry will be able to resume operations without adhering to the CDC’s unlawful and discriminatory rules.

 

“I’m glad to see the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals reverse its prior decision and free the cruise lines from unlawful CDC mandates, which effectively mothballed the industry for more than a year,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “The importance of this case extends beyond the cruise industry. From here on out a federal bureau will be on thin legal and constitutional ice if and when it attempts to exercise such sweeping authority that is not explicitly delineated by law.”

 

The federal district court in Tampa initially delivered the major victory for Governor Ron DeSantis against the CDC on June 18. Since then, the state has continued to fight the CDC in court over its obstructionist No-Sail Orders. Earlier today, the State of Florida filed an Emergency Application to Vacate the Eleventh Circuit’s Stay on the Preliminary Injunction. Following today’s ruling by the Eleventh Circuit, the cruise industry will be able to resume operations immediately.

 

