Arrest Made and Additional Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Knife) Offense: 3800 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District announce an arrest has been made and seeks the public’s assistance in locating additional suspects in reference to in an Armed Robbery (Knife) offense that occurred on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in the 3800 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 2:06 pm, three suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects snatched the victim’s wallet. The victim attempted to retrieve the wallet when the remaining two suspects brandished knives and demanded property from the victim. The victim complied. The suspects fled the scene.

On Thursday, July 22, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court Custody Order, a 16 year-old juvenile male of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Knife).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this offense should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.