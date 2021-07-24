Deal Box Engaged by Wealth Square Inc. to Provide Capital Advisory Services
Wealth Square planning capital raise of up to $2.5 million through the issuance of digital securities
We are excited to be working with Wealth Square because the company is solving real-world problems for investors seeking to gain exposure into the cryptocurrency market of potential investments.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deal Box, Inc., a capital advisory firm focused on working with emerging growth companies to prepare and execute capital strategies through the issuance of digital and conventional securities, today announced that it has been engaged by Wealth Square, Inc. for advisory services relating to its planned offering of up to $2.5 million of Wealth Square digital securities. The offerings will be made solely to accredited investors under Rule 506(c) of Regulation D promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act").
Wealth Square consolidates knowledge and expertise of crypto-economy experts and integrates it all into an optimized robo-advisory platform, the world’s first, which allows members to invest, manage, diversify, save, track investments and goals, and get advice for their crypto investments.
The emergence of the crypto economy has been both impressive and exciting, but the broader and longer-term potential of growth in participation is undermined by the fact that this is a new, uncharted, and complex landscape to map. Investors and financial professionals are only starting to learn about cryptocurrencies, digital assets, and digital securities, and new issues are coming to market every day. The number of cryptocurrencies has increased from 66 in 2013 to more than 9,200 in 2021 (to-date). As a result, it is difficult to keep pace, stay informed, assess risk, and estimate future performance.
Advisors and investment professionals can offer help on how to navigate the crypto economy, but hiring these professionals can be expensive and cost-prohibitive. Many people resort to social media and other grassroots approaches to investments, but that only exacerbates the risk factor to a point of speculation. Even in cases where professional advice is available, the majority of advisors are ill-equipped to weigh in due to a lack of up-to-date knowledge about cryptocurrencies, digital assets, and digital securities.
“We are excited to be working with Wealth Square because the company is solving real-world problems for investors seeking to gain exposure into the cryptocurrency market of potential investments,” said John Nance, CEO of Deal Box. “With an increasingly broad and complex landscape of cryptocurrencies to navigate, Wealth Square is well-positioned with tools and resources to do so.”
About Deal Box, Inc.
Based in Carlsbad, California, Deal Box is a capital advisory firm that provides emerging growth and early-stage companies with a broad range of services including investment packaging, direct public offering advisory and support services, strategic and M&A advisory, as well as financial technologies designed to better enable its clients to navigate the capitalization lifecycle. Deal Box works with companies across a broad range of both traditional and disruptive industries of the future including cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. For more information, go to www.dlbx.io.
