Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 145 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 207,141 in the last 365 days.

Two Rutherford County Men Charged in Drug-Related Death

RUTHERFORD COUNTY – A multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional investigation by the HIDTA Overdose Death Task Force has resulted in the indictment of two Rutherford County men, in connection to the drug-related death of a Murfreesboro man. The HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) Task Force is comprised of agents and investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Drug Investigation Division, DEA Tactical Diversion Group, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Murfreesboro Police Department, Smyrna Police Department, LaVergne Police Department, and the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

On October 31, 2019, agents joined officers and deputies in investigating the death of Joshua Dickerson in Murfreesboro. His cause of death was determined to be an overdose caused by heroin/ fentanyl toxicity.  The investigation identified Franklyn Lotito and Terry Averitt as the individuals who provided the drugs to the victim.

In June, the Rutherford County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Franklyn Lotito (DOB 10/04/1984), and Terry Averitt (DOB 08/19/1982) each with one count of Second Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Delivery of Fentanyl. The Rutherford County Fugitive Task Force arrested Lotito and Averitt, and they were booked into the Rutherford County Jail, where they are each being held on a $100,000 bond.

Franklyn Lotito
Terry Averitt

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Two Rutherford County Men Charged in Drug-Related Death

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.