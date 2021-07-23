Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Four to the Valencia College District Board of Trustees

Tallahassee, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Daisy Lopez-Cid, John Martinez, Bobby Olszewski and Michael Sasso to the Valencia College District Board of Trustees.

Daisy Lopez-Cid

Lopez-Cid, of Kissimmee, is a real estate broker and owner of ReMax Premier Properties. She is the current Vice Chair of the Valencia College District Board of Trustees and is a Past President of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals and the Osceola County Association of Realtors.

John Martinez

Martinez, of Orlando, is Executive Director at J.P. Morgan Private Bank. Previously, he was Director of PNC Bank’s Capital Markets and a member of the Orange County Board of County Commissioners. Martinez is President of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Orlando and earned his bachelor’s degree from Wake Forest University and juris doctor from the Florida State University College of Law.

Bobby Olszewski

Olszewski, of Winter Garden, is Managing Principal of Emerson Management and Consulting Group. He is a former member of the Florida House of Representatives and former City of Winter Garden Commissioner. Olszewski earned his bachelor’s degree in organization communication from the University of Central Florida, master’s degree in corporate communication and technology from Rollins College, master’s degree in management from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and PhD in business administration from Northcentral University.

Michael Sasso

Sasso, of Orlando, is an attorney and managing partner of Sasso & Sasso, P.A. He is a past Vice Chair of the Valencia College District Board of Trustees and the Immediate Past President of the Seminole County Bar Association. Sasso also serves on the Judicial Nominating Commission for the Ninth Judicial Circuit and is a recipient of the Seminole County Legal Aid Society Pro Bono Service Award. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and juris doctor from Barry University.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

