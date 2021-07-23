Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Six to the Florida Independent Living Council

Tallahassee, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Whitney Harris, Christopher Littlewood, Ciawanda McDonald, Robert Melia, Donald Moran and Tyler Morris to the Florida Independent Living Council.

Whitney Harris

Harris, of Tallahassee, is Executive Director of the Florida Alliance for Assistive Services and Technology. She is a member of the Association of Programs for Rural Independent Living, Commission on Rehabilitation Counselor Certification and the Association of Youth Leadership Forums. Harris earned her bachelor’s degree in orthotics and prosthetics from St. Petersburg College and her master’s degree in nonprofit management from the University of Central Florida.

Christopher Littlewood

Littlewood, of Seminole, is an Instructional Technology Coordinator at St. Petersburg College. He is a past Vice President of the Association of Late Deafened Adults and is a member of the Hearing Loss Association, Florida Association for the Deaf and the National Association for the Deaf Emergency Management Committee. Littlewood earned bachelor’s degrees in social sciences and secondary education and his master’s degree in instructional technology from the University of South Florida.

Ciawanda McDonald

McDonald, of Palm Coast, is Chief Executive Officer of Disability Solutions for Independent Living. Previously, she was a Medical Disability Program Specialist at the Florida Department of Health. McDonald earned her bachelor’s degree in political science from Florida State University, master of public administration from Troy University and her master of occupational therapy from the University of Saint Augustine.

Robert Melia

Melia, of Orlando, is a Spinal Cord Network Coordinator at Orlando Health. Previously, he was Coordinator for Independent Living Services at the Center for Independent Living and an Executive Board Member at The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis. Melia is a member of the Transportation Disadvantaged Local Coordinating Board and the Greater Orlando Spinal Cord Injury Network. He earned his bachelor’s degree in political science and master of public administration from Florida International University.

Donald Moran

Moran, of Jacksonville, is President of Wheelers Medical Supply, a business that emphasizes hiring disabled individuals. He volunteers his time with the Sulzbacher Center for Homelessness and earned his bachelor’s degree in communication and advertising from the University of North Florida.

Tyler Morris

Morris, of Jacksonville, is Executive Director of Opportunity Development. He is the Immediate Past President of the Florida Association of Centers for Independent Living, serves as a Board Member for the Nonprofit Center of Northeast Florida and served on the City of Jacksonville’s Mayor’s Disability Council. Morris earned his bachelor’s degree in special education and master of business administration from the University of North Florida.

###