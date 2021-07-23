I-95 Lane Closures Next Week for Construction on Two Improvement Projects in Philadelphia and Delaware Counties

07/23/2021

King of Prussia, PA – Interstate 95 motorists will encounter single and double lane closures in both directions at several locations in Philadelphia and Delaware counties for various construction activities under two separate improvement projects, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule and locations are:

Philadelphia:

Tuesday, July 27, from 10:00 PM to 7:00 AM, northbound I-95 will be reduced from three lanes-to-two in the work zone between the Bridge Street and Cottman Avenue interchanges for placement of the concrete deck on the new northbound I-95 bridge over Comly Street. If rain causes postponement of the scheduled Tuesday night activity, the operation will take place Wednesday, July 28, with a lane closure in the northbound work zone from 10:00 PM to 7:00 AM the following morning.

Delaware County:

Monday, July 26, through Thursday, July 29, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM and from 5:00 AM to 6:00 AM, a single lane closure will be in place on northbound and southbound I-95 between the Delaware state line and the Edgmont Avenue Interchange (Exit 6) for saw cutting and grading operations;

Monday, July 26, through Thursday, July 29, rom 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a double lane closure will be in place on northbound and southbound I-95 between the Delaware state line and the Edgmont Avenue Interchange (Exit 6) for saw cutting and grading operations;

Friday, July 30, and Saturday, July 31, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM and from 7:00 AM to 9:00 AM, a single lane closure will be in place on southbound I-95 between the Edgmont Avenue Interchange (Exit 6) and Delaware state line for concrete patching; and

Friday, July 30, and Saturday, July 31, from 9:00 PM to 7:00 AM the following morning, a double lane closure will be in place on southbound I-95 between the Edgmont Avenue Interchange (Exit 6) and Delaware state line for concrete patching.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because significant backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The bridge construction is part of the project to reconstruct I-95 at the northern end of the Bridge Street Interchange.

The saw cutting, grading and concrete patching operations are part of a project to rehabilitate pavement and repair 15 structures on more than 11 miles of I-95 in Lower Chichester, Upper Chichester, Chester, Ridley and Tinicum townships, the City of Chester and Upland and Ridley Park boroughs, Delaware County.

