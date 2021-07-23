​I-95 Girard Point Bridge Among State Highways Restricted for Bridge Inspections in Philadelphia, Chester, Montgomery Counties

07/23/2021 King of Prussia PA – Interstate 95 Girard Point Bridge is among state highways restricted in Philadelphia, Chester, and Montgomery counties for bridge inspections, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The work schedules and locations are: Monday July 26, through Wednesday July 28, and Friday, July 30, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a left lane closure is scheduled on the northbound deck of the Girard Point Bridge between the Enterprise Avenue and the Broad Street (Route 611) interchanges in Philadelphia;

Monday, July 26, and Tuesday, July 27, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on the southbound deck of the Girard Point Bridge at the Bartram Avenue Interchange in Philadelphia;

Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, periodic alternating lane closures are scheduled on Route 100 (Pottstown Pike) between the Route 724 (West Schuylkill Road) and King Street interchanges in North Coventry Township, Chester County, and Pottstown Borough, Montgomery County;

Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a periodic lane closure is scheduled on Hanover Street between Route 724 (West Schuylkill Road) and Industrial Highway in North Coventry Township, Chester County, and Pottstown Borough, Montgomery County;

Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, periodic alternating lane closures are scheduled in both directions on U.S. 422 (Pottstown Bypass) between the Hanover Street and the Route 724 interchanges in North Coventry Township, Chester County;

Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, periodic alternating lane closures are scheduled at the Route 724 and U.S. 422 Interchange ramps in North Coventry Township, Chester County;

Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, periodic alternating lane closures are scheduled on Route 724 (West Schuylkill Road) between Laurelwood Road and Hanover Street in North Coventry Township, Chester County;

Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, periodic alternating lane closures are scheduled on Neiman Road/Laurelwood Road between Temple Road and Hanover Street in North Coventry Township, Chester County;

Wednesday, July 28, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on the northbound I-95 ramp to Aramingo Avenue in Philadelphia;

Wednesday, July 28, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on the southbound deck of the Girard Point Bridge at the Enterprise Avenue Interchange in Philadelphia;

Thursday, July 29, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on the northbound Bartram Avenue ramp to the northbound deck of the Girard Point Bridge in Philadelphia;

Thursday, July 29, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on Lincoln Drive between Gypsy Lane and Kelly Drive in Philadelphia; and

Thursday, July 29, and Friday, July 30, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on the southbound deck of the Girard Point Bridge between the Broad Street (Route 611) and the Enterprise Avenue interchanges in Philadelphia. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent. The inspections are part of PennDOT’s program to inspect bridges at least once every two years. The inspections ensure the safety and overall condition of the structures. Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin. Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov. Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot. MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799 # # #