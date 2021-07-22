State Bar Court Recommends Continued Suspension of Former Contra Costa Judge's Law

The State Bar Court recommended denial of a petition from former Contra County Superior Court Judge John Laettner to reinstate his law license, but found that he had demonstrated rehabilitation on misconduct related to gender bias and workplace harassment.
