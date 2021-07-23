Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Statement from AG Yost on Land of Illusion Adventure Park Incident

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)— Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today issued the following statement regarding the death of 14-year-old Mykiara Jones that occurred on Tuesday evening in Madison Township, Butler County at Land of Illusion Adventure Park:   “Any loss of life is a tragedy – it’s even worse when it’s a child, a young life full of promise and possibility. My office has been in contact with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and we stand ready to assist.”

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Irwin: 614-728-5417

-30-

