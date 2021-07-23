Statement from AG Yost on Land of Illusion Adventure Park Incident

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)— Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today issued the following statement regarding the death of 14-year-old Mykiara Jones that occurred on Tuesday evening in Madison Township, Butler County at Land of Illusion Adventure Park: “Any loss of life is a tragedy – it’s even worse when it’s a child, a young life full of promise and possibility. My office has been in contact with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and we stand ready to assist.”

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Irwin: 614-728-5417

-30-