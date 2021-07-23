U-Reach Equipment Achieves MIL-STD810H Certification
EINPresswire.com/ -- U-Reach Data Solutions Inc., a leading provider of data duplication, inspection and sanitization equipment announced today that its products have received certification of Military Standard Specification MIL-STD 810H.
All U-Reach duplicators have been retested against the latest standard and are now MIL-STD-810H compliant. U-Reach’s duplicators have successfully passed the tests for low and high temperature, humidity, shock, vibration, and altitude. These tests ensure that U-Reach COTS devices will still function properly in less-than-ideal environments.
MIL-STD-810H, the latest revision of MIL-STD-810, includes numerous changes and turn more rigorous from its predecessor MIL-STD-810. MIL-STD-810 (Environmental Engineering Considerations and Laboratory Tests) is a United States Military Standard that emphasizes tailoring an equipment's environmental design and test limits to the conditions that it will experience throughout its service life. Although prepared specifically for military applications, the standard is often used for commercial products as well.
The series labels of U-Reach ’s selected items have been replaced with MIL-STD-130 compliant unique identifiers (UIDs). MIL-STD-130 (Identification Marking of U.S. Military Property) is a United States Military standard focused on the conciseness and consistency of equipment labeling and cataloging. Furthermore, this standard utilizes other standards to regulate the material of the label and its survivability and legibility in harsh environments.
MIL-STD-810H test results are available to all military and government customers at the U-Reach official website( www.ureach-usa.com) by simply inputting a valid email address to gain access. Alternatively, customers can send an email request to U-Reach’s customer support team through info@ureach-usa.com.
About U-Reach Data Solutions Inc.
With 20 years of experience, U-Reach Group specializes in the design and production of stable, high-speed data solution equipment, with a competitive product portfolio which includes duplication, inspection, and sanitization and covers Flash, HDD, and M.2 PCI-E SSDs.
In 2012, U-Reach Data Solutions Inc. established in California as the USA headquarter, extending the manufacturer's services to the North America, offering quality deliveries to meet ever-changing market needs.
Its well-known brand “UReach” has been marketed worldwide, and its data equipment has been adopted by many leading manufacturers and companies in the semiconductor IC design field, electronic foundries, military and government institutions, medical and healthcare centers, schools, film production and entertainment industries. To date, U-Reach has become the designated supplier for many semiconductor IC design factories.
U-Reach has set up seven branches around the world, providing a global technical support center (Technological Support Center) and is committed to offering real-time service to local clients and multinational companies.
