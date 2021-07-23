Chestnut Street Among State Highways Restricted Next Week for Resurfacing Operations in Philadelphia Region - Stover Park Road/Red Hill Road to Close Beginning August 2 in Tinicum Township, Bucks County

07/23/2021 King of Prussia, PA – Chestnut Street is among several state highways in Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, and Montgomery counties restricted for resurfacing operations, as a part of several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway across the five-county Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The work schedules and locations are: Philadelphia Monday, July 26, through Friday, August 13, weekdays from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, a lane closure is scheduled on Chestnut Street between Broad Street (Route 611) and 2nd Street for casting adjustment, milling, paving, and line striping operations. Bucks County Sunday, July 25, through Friday, July 30, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, a lane closure with flagging is scheduled on Route 262 (York Road) at the Route 313 (Swamp Road) Intersection in Buckingham Township and Doylestown Borough for milling and paving operations;

Monday, August 2, through Friday, August 6, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a road closure is scheduled on Stover Park Road/Red Hill Road between the Stover Park Road pedestrian bridge over the Tohickon Creek and Dark Hollow Road in Tinicum Township for milling and paving operations. During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Route 413 (Durham Road) and Dark Hollow Road;

Monday, August 9, through Friday, August 20, weekdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a road closure is scheduled on Stover Park Road/Red Hill Road between Dark Hollow Road and Hollow Horn Road in Tinicum Township for milling and paving operations. During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Dark Hollow Road and Hollow Horn Road; and

Monday, August 23, through Friday, August 27, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a road closure is scheduled on Stover Park Road/Red Hill Road between Hollow Horn Road and Headquarters Road in Tinicum Township for milling and paving operations. During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Hollow Horn Road and Headquarters Road. Chester County Sunday, July 25, though Friday, July 30, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, alternating lane closures are scheduled in both directions on U.S. 1 (Kennett Oxford Bypass) between the Route 796 Interchange and the Glenn Willow Road Overpass in Penn and London Grove townships for milling and paving operations;

Sunday, July 25, through Thursday, July 29, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 41 (Gap Newport Pike) between Route 10 (Limestone Road) and Zook Road in West Fallowfield and West Sadsbury townships and Atglen Borough, Chester County for milling and paving operations; and

Sunday, July 25, through Friday, July 30, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 52 (Kennett Pike) between U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) and Raintree Road in Kennett and Pennsbury townships for milling and paving operations. Montgomery County Sunday, July 25, through Friday, July 30, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, a lane closure is scheduled on Fitzwatertown Road between Route 263 (York Road) and Route 152 (Limekiln Pike) in Upper Moreland, Abington, and Upper Dublin townships for casting adjustment, milling, and paving operations. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent. Under these improvement projects, PennDOT is milling the existing roadway surface and repaving the state highways with new asphalt. The new pavement will seal the roadways and provide motorists with a smoother riding surface. Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin. Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov. Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot. MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799 # # #