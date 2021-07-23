Paving Work Continues on Route 4004 (Goods Lane) Resurfacing Project

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced Cottles Asphalt Maintenance, LLC of Everett, will continue paving work on the pavement preservation project of approximately 2.7 miles of Route 4004 (Goods Lane) and 4006 (58th Street) in Blair and Allegheny Townships and the City of Altoona, Blair County.

Beginning Monday, July 26 through Wednesday, July 28, the contractor will be paving between the hours of 8:00 AM and 4:00PM. They will be paving on Route 4006 (58th Street) from Route 764 (6th Ave.) to the Mill Run Bridge and also along Route 4004 (California Ave.) from 58th Street to Roue 764 near Sugar Run Road. There will be a single lane closure with flaggers.

Then beginning July 29 and July 30, they will be paving between the hours of 6:00 PM and 6:00AM. Work will take place on Route 4004 (Aryland St/Orchard Ave.) from Route 36 (Logan Blvd.) to Plank Road and also Plank Road to the Mill Run Bridge.

Work areas will be controlled by flaggers. Motorists are advised delays will occur during work hours.

Work is continuing on the Burgoon Run Bridges and traffic control will remain in those work areas.

The Route 4004 (California Avenue) over Burgoon Run bridge is under a signed 1.5-mile detour that utilizes Route 764, Route (4006) 58th Street and Route 4004 (California Ave) depending on your direction of travel.

Traffic traveling from Route 764 will only be able to travel on Route 4004 (California Ave.) to just past the Fish Bowl Inn. Traffic traveling from Route (4004) Goods Lane/Route (4006) 58th Street will have access to Ellenberger Drive, just past Bob Seitz Baseball field.

Overall work on this project consists of milling and resurfacing, drainage improvements, guiderail upgrades, signing, traffic signal upgrades, ADA ramps, tree trimming, the rehabilitation of two existing bridge structures and other miscellaneous construction as needed.

All work on this $3.7 million project is expected to be completed by mid-August 2021. All work is weather dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101