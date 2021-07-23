Route 108 Mt. Jackson Road Bridge Repairs Next Week in North Beaver

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing bridge repairs on Mt. Jackson Road (Route 108) in North Beaver Township, Lawrence County will begin Monday, July 26 weather permitting.

Shoulder restrictions will occur on the Route 108 bridge over Toll Road 376 from 7 a.m. Monday morning continuously through 3 p.m. Friday, July 30. Lane width on the bridge will be 10 feet six inches. PennDOT crews will conduct approach shoulder slab repairs and catch basin work.

Please use caution if traveling in this area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #