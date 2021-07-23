New Traffic Pattern for PA 28/US 322 in Brookville Borough and Pinecreek Township, Jefferson County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing a change in the traffic pattern at the PA 28/US 322 intersection in Brookville Borough and Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County.

Starting July 26, 2021 at 6:00 a.m., there will be a new traffic pattern mid-week as active work continues at various locations in the project area. The heaviest traffic congestion will be at the intersection of PA 28, US 322, and Evans Street

Motorists traveling east on US 322 will be accessing PA 28 North on the new roadway. Motorists traveling west on US 322 will be accessing US 322 and PA 28 using the Gerald Conner Bypass. Motorists should follow the posted signs and delineations.

On PA 28, the work will be from the PA 28/US 322 intersection to approximately 980 feet east of the PA 28/US 322 intersection. On US 322, the work will be from approximately 1832 feet west of the PA 28/US 322 intersection to approximately 743 feet east of the PA 28/US 322 intersection. Once the project is complete, there will be improved traffic flow and increased safety at the intersection of US 322 and Evans Street, and at the intersection of US 322 and PA 28.

The anticipated end date of the project is October 13, 2021. The project cost is $4,315,289. Contractor, Thomas Construction, Inc. from Grove City, PA will be completing the work.

